Light Coastal Rain/Snow Showers Monday, Staying Gloomy

7Weather- Snow and rain ending overnight, with just a few lingering flakes and sprinkles Monday.

There will still be rain south of the Pike tonight, but the snow ends with this system moving out. There will be lingering rain Monday morning on the Cape, and maybe a few flakes in Boston. Temperatures will be at or below freezing along and north of the Pike for the Monday morning commute, so any untreated roads will be slick. Give yourself extra time, and take it slow.

There could be a few peeks of sun in northern Worcester County and southern NH, but everyone else remains cloudy. The coast has a chance to see drizzle/flakes the rest of the day.

The chance for light rain/snow continues at the coast all day Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday morning. The system moving by right now stalls offshore and fuels in moisture the next few days.

Things finally clear up Thursday and Friday with highs near 40º. As of now, Saturday looks dry, but there’s a storm that just misses that could bring rain/snow once again.