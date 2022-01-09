A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central Middlesex and western Essex Counties until 10 AM, southern NH until 3PM, and until 7PM for central Mass. Light precipitation is moving as temps are below freezing. Untreated roads will be slick.

For most locations temperatures will be above freezing this afternoon. We’ll have light, spotty rain with some snow melting today.

That melting we’ll have today will refreeze tonight into Monday morning with temperatures falling into the teens and low 20s. Untreated roads will be slick once again. There will be a mix of clouds and sun throughout Monday with cold highs in the low and mid 20s.

An arctic front moves through the region Monday night. Ahead of that front there could be snow squalls (quick bursts of snow that drop visibility) in northern and central New England throughout the evening/overnight. As of now it looks like they fall apart as they move into our area and we’ll just see leftover flakes.

That artic front will really be felt on Tuesday! Wind chill values will be dangerously cold between -5º to -15º in the morning with little to no improvement in the afternoon with wind chills -5º to -10º.

We will be near record cold on Tuesday, but as of now it doesn’t look like we’ll break the records for coldest highs. Official high temps will hit around midnight-1AM in the upper teens and then we fall from there.

Wednesday morning will have dangerously cold wind chills again. It won’t be as cold in the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s. Thursday and Friday are closer to average highs in the mid 30s. The next chance of snow is next weekend Saturday night into Sunday.