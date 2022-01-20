Not much to talk about today so this will be short and sweet. We have light rain and snow showers this morning. We’re struggling to bring in enough cold air to bring this over to all snow but I do think that’ll happen later this morning. Either way, watch for slick roads — mainly the side streets. Main roads should remain wet. Whether it’s a slushy rain & snow mix or just a light dusting we could see a few slick spots.

Snow amounts aren’t a ton. Most will see a coating. The snow map looks different than yesterday because we added the blue band but the numbers haven’t changed. We’re just trying to highlight who will have the best chance to see over 1″ of accumulation.

We’ll have light snow this morning as temperatures fall to near freezing. In fact our warmest temperatures of the day are happening this morning. We’ll spend much of the late morning and early afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Once the snow move out, the cloud line will follow. Once we start to bring out the sunshine, temperatures will start to trend down for the evening.

That is the cold air that’s sliding in for the next few days. Friday looks especially chilly with highs near 20. Saturday is still cold too. Both days we’ll watch a few snowflakes brushing the coastline and also a coastal breeze. Regardless of where you are, Sunday looks to be the pick with temperatures heading back to the 30s.