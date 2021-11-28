A weak low pressure system moves through the region tonight bringing in light, patchy snow. Most won’t see accumulation, but it’s possible that parts of Merrimack Valley get up to 1″ of snow. This system is weak and has been wobbling around. We may just see flakes flying overnight while most of us are asleep.

This system is on it’s way out by the Monday morning commute, so we will be left with flakes/sprinkles on the windshield. Highs are chilly in the mid and upper 30s. There could be a little bit of clearing as we approach sunset.

Tuesday starts sunny, and then clouds move in mid-morning. Those clouds will be around the rest of the day and with that we could see flakes flying. The day starts in the mid and upper 20s, and then highs hit into the upper 30s.

Wednesday is bright and not as chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s.

Thursday is mild with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. With that mild air we will also see on and off showers throughout the day. A chilly breeze develops Friday and we drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.