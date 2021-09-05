Light showers move in this afternoon, and they will be on and off through Labor Day morning.

Today is mainly cloudy and it will feel a bit muggy throughout the second part of the day. The best time to grill will be mid-day. Showers arrive from west to east between 3-5 PM. They will start as light, spotty showers, and then they become steady between 8-10 PM. Highs reach into the mid 70s.

This system that brings rain late today into early tomorrow morning is arriving earlier, but that also means it leaves earlier.

Labor Day is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. There could be spotty showers lingering in SE Mass early in the morning, but the rest of the area is drying out by 7-9 AM Monday. It might actually be a decent beach day with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and highs near 80º. There could be an isolated storm northwest in the early afternoon as a second push of dry air moves in.

It’ll be a great day at Fenway today. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there could be a few sprinkles throughout the game. The steady rain doesn’t arrive to Boston until 5 PM. Labor Day at Fenway will feature a mix of sun and clouds and warm conditions. Tuesday’s evening game will feel comfortable with temperatures in the low 70s at first pitch.

Wednesday will be humid with the chance of storms in the afternoon. A front might linger in the area on Thursday leaving lingering showers around throughout the day. Highs are in the mid 70s. We dry things out behind that as we go into the next weekend.