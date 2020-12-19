Light PM Wintry Mix Sunday, Chilly Next Several Days

7Weather- Sunday is cloudy and chilly. There is also a chance to see a few, light showers in the afternoon. The next several days remain below average, and then we’re looking at a warm up just in time for the holidays.

Sunday morning is cloudy, dry and cold. A weak system moving through the area gives us the chance to see a light, wintry mix in the afternoon. The best chance to see the precipitation is for areas north and west of Boston. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s in the afternoon, and then drop off to the low 30s after sunset. Any untreated surfaces will be slick Sunday evening and overnight.

This is a fast-moving system. The mix should move out by 7-8 PM.

Lots of clouds are around Monday and Tuesday, and it is chilly in the mid and upper 30s. There is a slight chance for showers on the Cape Monday morning.

Not much slow melting through mid-week, but it looks like we warm up for Christmas Eve. Rain moves in Thursday night, and it looks to stick around into Christmas Day.