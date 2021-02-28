Light Rain Monday Morning, Cold Blast Tuesday

7Weather- Light rain is around Monday morning, and then a cold blast of air moves in Monday night.

You’ll need the windshield wipers Monday morning. Expect light showers until 9-10 AM. Lunch time temperatures will be mild near 50º, but the clouds will still be around. Cold, dry air starts to move in late in the day, gradually clearing out skies, and dropping temperatures Monday afternoon/evening. By 6 PM, we will be in the low and mid 30s.

An arctic cold front moves through the area between 8 PM – midnight Monday. Winds will really pick up as it moves in, and there could be isolated snow squalls.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire state of Massachusetts from 4 PM Monday – 10 AM Tuesday. Wind gusts could gusts as high as 50 mph. This will lead to isolated power outages Monday night into early Tuesday. The window for highest wind gusts is from 3-10 AM Tuesday.

Temperatures start in the single digits and teens Tuesday morning, but with the windy conditions, it will feel like -5º to -10º.

It won’t be as windy in the afternoon, but there will still be a gusty wind around. Highs reach into the upper 20s to low 30s, but wind chills will be in the teens.

We recover quickly. Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 40s with sunshine. The chilly pattern is back to end the week and into the first weekend of of March.