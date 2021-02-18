Light Snow Continues Through Friday Night

Snow showers kicked off for the South Coast, the Cape and Islands Thursday afternoon and continued to spread north by the evening commute. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect across the Bay State until 7PM tomorrow evening.

As temperatures remain in the 20s to near 30 tonight, the snow will continue to fall. This is a drawn-out light snow event, making it easier for the plows and crews to stay on top of clearing the roads and sidewalks.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be any slick spots on your travels tonight or tomorrow, so you will still need to exercise caution on the roads (especially overnight and on the less traveled side streets and back roads).

For your Friday morning commute, expect the main roads to be slush to wet, with side streets snow covered and slick, so leave some extra time to clear off the car and plan to take it slow on the roads.

The snow continues to fall through Friday evening, and as the system starts to distance itself from the eastern coast of New England, that’s when we will see the light snow taper from west to east overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Saturday morning, for those within the 95-corridor and areas closer to the coast, the snow showers linger, adding some padding to those snow totals.

Overall, we’re looking at 3-6″ across much of the viewing area, but this is spread out over a 24-30 hour period, so expect to take multiple shovel shifts. Higher amounts possible closer to the coast under some heavier snow bands that set-up.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with highs in the low 30s under mostly sunny skies. Both weekend days will at or below the freezing mark, meaning that snow should be sticking around (great for the kiddos who want to go sledding or if you want to head to the slopes or cross country skiing).

Looking ahead to the work week, Monday brings snow to the northwest, wintry mix to rain south and east in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday and Wednesday are drier and mild with highs jumping into the low to mid 40s.