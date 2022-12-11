7Weather- Light snow ends tonight between 10PM-Midnight. It will be cold overnight so we are not expecting any melting of snow. Untreated surfaces will be slick.

The map below shows how much snow we’re expecting from this system, including what we’ve already seen. Temperatures are in the 20s, so the light, fluffy snow that is falling isn’t accumulating quickly.

I’ve adjusted the map and moved everything east which now has some parts of eastern Mass getting 1-3″ of snow. Crews won’t plow roads unless we get 2-3″ of snow. Most locations won’t get there, so this means anything that is on side roads will likely stay there.

Give yourself extra time for the Monday morning commute. Untreated roads/sidewalks will be slick.

Skies gradually clear tomorrow and highs make it above freezing for most, but just by a little with highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday is bright, but it is cold in the morning with temps in the teens. Highs make it into the mid and upper 30s. Wednesday is mainly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. A cold wind will make it feel like the 20s.