7Weather- Areas along the coast in southeast Massachusetts will have sprinkles/flurries throughout the daylight hours on Sunday, and then light snow arrives into central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire throughout the evening.

Expect another cloudy and cold day tomorrow with temperatures starting in the 20s and only getting into the low and mid 30s.

It looks like flurries start to fly in central Mass and southern NH as early as 3-5PM, but the steadier/light snow starts between 5-7PM. Light snow is only around for a few to several hours before this system falls apart. A coating to 1″ possible for areas within the white color in the map above.

This system fully shuts down for the Monday morning commute. Expect cloudy skies and cold temperatures in the morning. Skies might clear up a bit in the afternoon, but we’ll go with mainly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s.

Things clear out Tuesday and it is cold in the morning with lows in the teens and low 20s. Highs reach into the mid and upper 30s.