It’s been another cold day across Southern New England with feels like temperatures in the teens and low 20s. It stays cold overnight and tomorrow, as we bring in light snow to the forecast. Behind this next system, even colder air is here for the weekend with some bitter wind chills.

Energy moving out of the Rockies and moisture from the south will merge to bring light snow to our region tomorrow. Your morning commute will be fine, just cold and don’t expect to see a lot of sun. Snow begins around midday/early afternoon and continues through late Friday night. The biggest impact will be for your evening commute. Temperatures start off in the low 20s and only make it to the upper 20s/near 30°.

Here’s the snow map by late Friday night. Higher amounts favor Plymouth County and Cape Cod. There will be lower amounts the farther north you go with a coating to an inch possible away from the coast and along/north of the Mass Pike.

Here’s a look at what radar could look like tomorrow as the snow fills in. It starts as light snow midday/early afternoon. Light to moderate snow falls across Plymouth County and Cape Cod through the afternoon and evening. That’s where we’ll get ocean enhancement on a northeast wind. Water temperatures are in the 40s, while temperatures aloft are much colder. This cold air over the relatively mild ocean water leads to instability promoting more snow showers. Light snow lingers for Cape Cod and the Islands late tomorrow night as low pressure continues to pull away.

Then we make it to the weekend. The good news here is it will be dry, just awfully cold! A gusty northwest breeze will make it feel colder each day.

Wind chill values, what it feels like, will dip below 0° for some of us Saturday morning. Temperatures only reach the teens and low 20s. By the afternoon, it’ll just feel like the single digits under mostly cloudy skies!

Sunday will start off feeling cold once again with wind chill values dropping below 0°. Temperatures will climb a few more degrees into the upper 20s. The northwest wind lingers, and it’ll feel like the teens with clouds and some sun.

Does the forecast have you wishing for warm weather? Here’s a promising sign! The Climate Prediction Center puts us in a 50-60% chance of above average temperatures in the 8-14 day outlook. By next week temperatures reach the 40s. That’ll feel nice!

Our next storm arrives late Tuesday through Wednesday. This one slides through the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley bringing us snow first then rain.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black