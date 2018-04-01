Light Snow Monday

It’s not an April Fool’s joke… It’s true. We are tracking some snow to start the work week – but before you

it’s really not a big deal. It’s just some light snow, as the title of this blog suggests. A quick moving wave will track to our south during the morning tomorrow, spreading snow showers throughout Southern New England between 7am-noon. Remember, it is April – and this snow is falling during daylight hours… so it’s going to have a rough time accumulating on any paved surfaces (especially after the weekend we just enjoyed near 60° for most). It could slow down the later part of the morning commute a bit, mainly because there are flakes falling from the sky (you know there will always be a Chicken Little out there panicking). Here’s how much we’re in for:

Again, no big deal. Most of the accumulating snow will end up on grassy surfaces, car tops, patio furniture, etc.

After the snow showers end late morning to mid-day, even the clouds will move out for some Monday afternoon sunshine. However, it’s a chilly feel for the first two days of the work week, with highs only in the low to mid 40s. That wintry-feel is back with us.

Our next system arrives late Tuesday with a few rain showers during the evening hours, but it also brings in a surge of warmer air. That warm-up will be more apparent for Wednesday, when it will be warm, windy and a bit wet (scattered showers) with highs in the low 60s. That reprieve from the chilly temps is brief on Wednesday. It’s right back into the 40s on Thursday – but dry for the Home Opener – with a blustery wind both Thursday and Friday.

I hope you and your friends/family had a wonderful holiday weekend! Just think, every day that goes by is one day closer to warmer weather. We’ll get there eventually. -Breezy