Light Snow/Rain Sunday Night

7Weather- Sunday starts with some sun and it’s cold with temperatures in the single digits and teens. Clouds move in throughout the afternoon, and there could be a few flakes around sunset. Highs reach into the mid and upper 30s. Travel is good Sunday evening.

Light snow and rain showers move in early Monday morning, around 2-4 AM. Areas along and inside on 1-495 might see a few flakes mixed in initially, but the precipitation is mainly light rain.

Northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire will likely see light snow from 4-7 AM. In this time we get 1-3″ of snow in this area. There could be some slick spots for the morning commute in the towns that get snow. Everywhere else, temperatures will be in the upper 30s, so roads will be wet.

Light rain continues through mid-day Monday, and then rain becomes spotty in the afternoon. Highs will range from the low to mid 40s.