We’ve got chances for some light snow overnight into your Sunday morning with a temperature warm-up ahead for next week in Massachusetts.

For today, mainly dry. Some of us may catch a couple flakes from the lake-effect snow ongoing in New York state. We’ll have sun to start with increasing clouds. It’ll be on the chilly side in the mid to upper 30s. However, with breezy winds, it’ll feel like the 20s during the warmest part of the day.

Late tonight, past bedtime for many, scattered light show showers will roll in.

On the Cape, there could be some snow to start ending as rain. Snow accumulations will be light: the best chance for over an inch will be over the Worcester Hills.

It’ll be a cold and slick start tomorrow with lows down to the 20s. Drive extra carefully on any untreated roads.

Snow ends quickly tomorrow morning, and then as the day goes on the sun will pop out more and more. Highs will be more mild in the mid to upper 40s, and winds will still be breezy making it feel like the 30s during the warmest part of the day.

Winds will gust to over 20-25 mph at times during the day.

Monday will start dry but clouds will be on the rise ahead of rain expected in the second half of the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s again. While there will be rain for most, there could be a little bit of snow mixing in at times where temperatures will be cooler in the Worcester Hills. That will continue into Tuesday morning.

While rain chances are highest Tuesday morning and again Tuesday evening, during the day itself there’s just a chance for a spot shower under cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s. It’ll rain much of Wednesday, so expect a soaker of a day. It’ll be incredibly mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday night, the rain ends and then temperatures will go back down. Thursday is looking bright, windy and cooler in the upper 30s and low 40s. Friday: bright, breezy and cold in the mid to upper 30s.