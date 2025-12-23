Snow has begun to fall across parts of the area and will continue tonight for most.

Although the snow is light, it will accumulate on untreated roads and could lead to a few slick spots overnight.

The snow winds down after midnight to just flurries, then stops by morning.

The wind will pick up behind the storm Wednesday, which will lead to the development of ocean-effect snow for the South Shore, Cape, and Islands.

A quick coating to 1″ is expected from the ocean-effect on Wednesday, but areas tonight, generally west of I-95, should pick up a coating to 3″ of snow.

On Christmas morning some of this snow may stick around, especially north and west of Boston. However, for the city and points south, it is unlikely to have an official White Christmas of 1″ of snow or more on the ground Christmas morning.