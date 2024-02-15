Light snow showers return tonight. Accumulations will stay light. Expect a coating to 2″ for most. This next system will be a quick-mover. Behind it, we’ll be left with a cold and gusty wind.

Our system has been moving through the Great Lakes region and Canada today. It’s a Clipper system, so it will be in and out and also not bring a lot of moisture. That’s why we don’t expect much snow to accumulate. Winter Weather Advisories are up for areas to our north where accumulations of 3-6″ of snow are expected with minimal travel disruption. Heavy snow for higher elevations is expected for parts of New York.

Light snow showers spread west to east after the evening commute. I think the arrival time will be between 7-8pm. Most of the activity will wrap up just after midnight and into the early morning hours. Then the wind will pick up out of the west and it will stay gusty tomorrow.

There is a Wind Advisory for a lot of our region including areas outside of Highway 128 and Cape Cod and the Islands. Wind will pick up late morning/midday. The wind won’t be as strong later in the day, but still gusty at times.

High temperatures will once again be in the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies. The wind will be active and make it feel much colder throughout the day. It’ll feel like the teens and low 20s in the morning, then continue feeling like the 20s through the afternoon.

There will be some light snow showers Saturday. The chance is greatest south while an area of low pressure passes to our south. There won’t be a lot of wind Saturday, but the wind returns Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low/mid 30s this weekend.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black