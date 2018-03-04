Light Snow Tonight

Yes, we’re still dealing with some linger issues from that powerhouse nor’easter that ended the work week. The wicked strong wind and thrashing water left a lot of damage in the storm’s wake across Southern New England. Damage assessments, clean-up and power restoration efforts are still ongoing… as is some level of coastal flooding during the high tide again tonight. The South Shore and Cape is most susceptible to minor coastal flooding and some inundation of near shore roads at the 1am high tide tonight. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect:

We’re in for a little snow tonight – and believe it or not, it’s also tied to that powerful nor’easter. Even though the storm itself is way out in the ocean, it’s going to rotate a wave of energy through overnight tonight – sort of a “spoke” to the “wheel,” if you will. Most of this is light snow, but a few bursts of snow could be heavy, creating some slick conditions on the roads overnight as temps near/fall below freezing (this would be very isolated). The snow showers should wrap up for SE Mass tomorrow morning around 7am.

Most accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, car tops, etc. I really don’t see much – if any – snow accumulating on roads. Morning commute should be okay – but maybe just tack on a few extra minutes to your routine to allow time to check in with our Today in New England team (on from 4:30am-10:00am).

Tomorrow will feature some more sunshine in the afternoon, but we’ll still have some gusty wind to contend with – especially for the coast. The Cape and islands are under a Wind Advisory through the day tomorrow for gusts that could get up to around 50mph.

Then, it’s “on to the next.” Another nor’easter has its sights set on New England for the mid-week time frame. While the initial set-up of this next storm looks eerily familiar – this will be a DIFFERENT beast. This go around the cold air may be more established, meaning widespread heavy snow is possible if the low tracks just southeast of us (confidence for this is growing). Additionally, the storm is more progressive & the tides are lower, plus the winds won’t be as strong (still could gust past 50mph at coast), the wind field wont be as expansive. This all combines to mean the coastal flood threat is much lower this go around compared to the major flooding we’re just now coming out of. With that said, some areas could see some flooding where sea walls or protective dunes are damaged, but nowhere near what we just dealt with. The height of the storm is likely Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Track will dictate rain/snow line, no snow map yet, give it another day before those come out. We’ll continue to keep you posted. – Breezy