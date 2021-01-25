Light Snow Tuesday Afternoon – Tuesday Night, Cold Blast Friday

7Weather- Light snow moves in Tuesday afternoon, and continues on and off throughout the overnight hours.

Tuesday morning starts with peeks of sun, and temperatures in the 20s. It’s still dry mid-day, and then light snow moves in between 4-6 PM. Since the light snow starts at the time of the evening commute, we’re not too worried about slick roads on treated surfaces. The most consistent snow showers will be between 7PM – Midnight.

After midnight, we’re left with spotty on and off snow showers. By Wednesday morning, we’re looking at a few flakes flying, and that will be the case throughout the rest of the day.

From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, we likely receive a coating to 1″ inside of 128, along the South Shore, and for the Cape & the Islands. West of of 128 and into Worcester County, 1-3″ are possible. Note, these are totals within a 12-16 hour time period, showing how weak this system is.

Another system misses us Thursday, but a N and NE wind along the coast could trigger a few ocean-effect snow showers. Up to 1″ possible, if that does get going Thursday morning. A few snow showers could extend as far inland as 495. It will be breezy at times with chilly highs in the low 30s.

A short-lived blast of cold air moves in Friday. Morning temperatures will be in the single digits, and highs will reach close to 20º. A gusty wind also develops, making it feel like -5º to -10º in the morning and evening, and in the single digits in the afternoon.