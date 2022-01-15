7Weather- Sunday is the pick of the weekend! Yes, it starts cold in the single digits and teens, but we get into the mid and upper 20s in the afternoon.

The key to the 20s “not feeling so bad” is not having any wind around, and that’ll be the case tomorrow afternoon.

MESSY MIX SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY MORNING:

Snow Forecast:

This snow will fall from 12AM-5AM Monday. We’ll see a changeover to a wintry mix, and then eventually rain. If you’re not up early enough you might miss these snow totals with the rain washing out some of the accumulation.

Coating -2″: Areas north and west of 128 and inside of I-495. Some locations in this range: Methuen, Billerica, Stow, Ashland, Northbridge, Douglas

2-4″ (light blue): Parts of Worcester & Middlesex Counties. Some locations in this range: Nashua, Pepperell, Sterling, Worcester, Southbridge

4-6″ (darker blue): Northern Worcester County and parts of Cheshire & Hillsboro Counties. Some locations: Keene, Garner, Barre, Athol

Timeline:

Areas inside of I-495 will get a quick burst of snow, and then the precipitation quickly changes to rain.

Northern/central Worcester County and northwest Middlesex County & Cheshire and Hillsboro Counties will have about 4 hours of snow before the changeover to a wintry mix.

There could be localized street flooding with 1-2″ of rain possible from 4-10AM.

First flakes: 11PM Sunday – 1AM Monday

Heaviest snow (NW of I-495): 1AM – 5AM

Heaviest rain: 4AM – 10AM

Changeover to Wintry Mix/Rain: 4-6AM

Moving out: 11AM-1PM

Some clearing possible before sunset

Damaging Wind Gusts:

It’s a fast-moving storm, but it’s a strong system with some wind energy. Heavy rain will likely brings down gusty winds from the cloud level.

The North Shore, into Boston, and down to the South Shore, and the Cape and the Islands will get strong winds between 5AM – Noon Monday. This could lead to isolated to perhaps scattered power outages at these locations.

Coastal Concerns:

There will be a persistent, strong, southeast wind Sunday night into Monday morning. This could lead to minor to perhaps moderate coastal flooding during high tide at 10-11AM Monday morning.

We’ll have a cold wind Tuesday that will make it feel like the single digits and teens in the afternoon. We go back to the mid and upper 30s on Wednesday and Thursday with lots of clouds around. There is also a chance of a few showers Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.