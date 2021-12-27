7Weather- We’ll see a light wintry mix tonight into early tomorrow morning, and then skies gradually clear up.

Patchy drizzle could develop between 8-10PM tonight with the light wintry mix arriving closer to midnight. It starts as snow for areas north of Bristol and Plymouth Counties, and as freezing rain for parts of southeast Massachusetts. It will be patchy, light stuff with a coating possible. Untreated surfaces will be slick.

If you commute early between 5-7AM, we will have lingering moisture around. Temperatures will be right around freezing north and west of Boston so there could be slick spots for the morning commute. We’ll get above freezing between 8-10AM, so travel will improve after that.

Skies gradually clear mid-day, and it turns out to be a nice day with some sun in the afternoon and highs in the mid 40s.

We’ll do it once again Tuesday night. This time it’s looking like mainly snow from 10PM-1AM. As of now the best chance to see flakes will be along and south of the Pike. Accumulations will be less than 1″ of snow.

Wednesday morning could have a few flurries and it is chilly in the low and mid 30s. There will be lots of clouds around with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

There are two systems around on Thursday. The one south of us bring a few showers in the morning, and the one west of us bring in a few showers late in the afternoon. It’s not a washout, but you’ll want to take the umbrella with you. Highs reach into the low 40s.

New Year’s Eve is dry and partly sunny with temperatures in the 40s.

New Year’s Eve night is looking good! As we expect in southern New England it will be chilly with temperatures falling into the mid 20s, but it is dry and partly cloudy. We’re looking at a light breeze out of the northwest at 5-10mph.