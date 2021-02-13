Light Wintry Mix Tonight – Sunday Morning, Active Pattern Upcoming Week

7Weather- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 PM tonight – 10 AM tomorrow for the South Coast, and the Cape and the Islands. A light glaze of ice is possible tonight, and into early tomorrow morning.

SE Mass will see a wintry mix late this evening (start time: 9-11 PM), and overnight. If precipitation moves a bit more north, then Worcester County and areas inside of I-495 could see a coating to 1″ of snow (start time: 11PM -1AM).

If you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day tonight, you will be good for a dinner date. Travel conditions remain “good” up until midnight. Slick spots are possible overnight, and very early tomorrow morning.

Light precipitation moves into SE Mass between 9-11 PM, and between 11 PM-1AM for Worcester County and inside of I-495. It looks like it will be scattered precip, not widespread. Areas north of the Pike might not see much accumulation, but patchy freezing drizzle may develop, and this is what could lead to slick spots for areas north of Boston.

Roads go back to “good” by mid-day Sunday. The afternoon will be cloudy, and not as cold with highs in the low and mid 30s.

Monday may start with a little bit of sun early, but then it quickly becomes overcast. Most of the day is dry, and highs are in the mid 30s.

A light wintry mix is in the forecast again late Monday (after sunset), and then it develops into a more widespread event overnight and into Tuesday.

We will have to keep a close eye on the rain/snow line for Tuesday’s storm. It’s not about a snow map for this system, it’s about an ice map.

There is a chance that we get enough ice to bring down power lines, which could lead to power outages. The location of the low pressure will play a big role on the location of the area with that will get the most ice. We will have a better idea Sunday night into Monday morning.

Wednesday is the pick of the week, and the only day without a chance for precipitation. We’re tracking another messy mix Thursday into Friday.