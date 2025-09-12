A beauty of a day yesterday combined sunshine, low humidity and seasonably warm temps as highs topped off in the mid to upper 70s. While today will be a bit cooler, 66-70 coast, 70-74 inland, it’ll be a fine September day as more sunshine and low humidity wins out. That also allow for a cool overnight tonight with many burbs falling off into the 40s.



A crisp start kicks off those early Saturday morning soccer practices and games, but the rebound is quick as highs head for the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. It’ll be a bit cooler at the coast, near 70. Morning sun will yield to more clouds in the mix in the afternoon, but other than a late-day shower across the deep interior, it looks like a mainly dry day.





Temps Sunday are similar too, just a couple degrees warmer. While a spot shower/storm can’t be ruled out, the majority of the day looks dry.

Highs drift back up into the lower 80s by the middle part of next week as early to mid week stays dry.