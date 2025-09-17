We start off seasonably cool and dry this morning with clouds increasing clouds from south to north. Showers and storms just off our south coast will fade trying to enter Southern New England, with just a few spotty showers near the south coast making their way in. Highs today run in the upper 60s coast to low to mid 70s inland.





Tonight, clouds continue to thicken and a few spotty showers break out with the highest chance across Southeast Mass. Clouds and a few scattered showers linger into tomorrow morning before clouds part ways for returning sun. As the sun breaks back out in the afternoon, temps jump back up. Highs run up to 75-80, warmest just away from the coast.

It’ll be warm again Friday with highs in the mid 70s to 80, warmest south of the Pike.

Temps fade fast Friday night and by Saturday morning, lows reach the upper 30s and low 40s. Despite a lot of sunshine, highs hold in the 60s Saturday afternoon. That’ll set the stage for another chilly overnight, but also a beautiful looking Sunday. Great from the tailgates to the end of the Pats game at Gillette.