Back to the grind as we head back to work and back to school as school vacation week comes to a close. For the most part, we’re easing our way back into the workweek with temps near seasonable levels today. While there have been a few scattered showers in western Worcester County early this morning, most of those will fade out by mid morning, allowing for an overall nice day with highs in the mid 60s inland, mid 50s coast. While the onshore breeze keeps it cooler at the coast this afternoon, the winds are generally light, 5-15mph.



Shower chances go up tomorrow, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs run near 60.



Wednesday features some peeks of sun, temps in the 50s to 60 and just a spot shower or two as chilly air aloft drives some instability. As an area of low pressure cuts off to our east, it’ll be close enough to provide chilly northern breezes late-week, but just far enough away to keep most of the showers offshore. All and all, not a lot of rain this week, but not a lot of mild air either.

