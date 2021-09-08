Wet weather is on the way overnight into Thursday associated with a cold front that swings through after midnight.

Today we saw highs into the mid-80s along with windy conditions with a few gusts up to 30 MPH. We’ll remain dry through the rest of this evening as the cold front approaches.

The rain holds off until after midnight and the leading edge could contain some embedded strong to severe thunderstorms, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has put some of our area under a marginal risk while upstate New York and portions of PA and NJ are under a slight risk for severe storms.

As for timing, we’ll see embedded downpours between 3-5am across central MA, between 5-7am across eastern MA.

By late morning, we’ll see a lull before a few more pockets of downpours move in later in the afternoon and evening.

For your plans tomorrow, just have the rain gear on hand through the day.

For the rainfall forecast, 1-2″ is expected for much of the region, slightly more than that for portions of SE MA, which could lead to some pockets of flooding.

The rain moves out tomorrow night, with just a few spot showers in the forecast for Friday.

The weekend is dry and beautiful with highs into the 70s Saturday, low 80s Sunday.

As for the tropics, Hurricane Larry is well off of our coastline, but high surf and rip currents will impact southern NH and the Maine coastline where a High Surf Advisory is in effect for Thursday.

There’s also Tropical Storm Mindy which is expected to slide across FL and GA over the next couple days and should weaken over the weekend as it pushes towards Bermuda.

As for the rest of the 7-day locally, the weekend looks beautiful — great for your outdoor plans, which the following work week, temperatures will be in the 70s with a chance for a few showers Monday and Wednesday.