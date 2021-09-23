A cold front is very slowly moving towards southern New England, bringing with it a plume of moisture which includes embedded downpours and thunderstorms.

Ahead of that line, we’ve dealt with the humidity and a few quick-moving showers this afternoon. This evening, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions with temperatures only dipping in the mid to upper 60s.

The line of showers and embedded thunderstorms knocks on our doorstep by mid to late morning (just after 8am for Worcester County), so the morning commute for our area should not be impacted, however if you are heading towards western MA, there is a Flash Flood Watch in effect there from midnight to noon tomorrow.

The line should move to the 495-corridor by 11am, and then arrives at the coast and Boston between noon and 2pm, but by that point, the line of showers and downpours starts to break apart and becomes scattered and not as intense.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of our area under a marginal risk for severe storms (isolated chance for a strong to severe storm) with the main concerns being flooding and gusty to damaging winds.

As for how much rain can you expect, higher amounts from a half an inch to an inch is expected in central MA and interior southern NH with those totals winding down as you get closer to the coast and farther south.

Tomorrow, highs will range in the mid to upper 70s along with the humidity sticking around.

The cold front meanders just off the east coast of southern New England Saturday, and as a result, will bring a few showers to the eastern half of Massachusetts into Saturday.

It will not be a complete washout, in fact we’ll see mainly dry conditions the farther west you go.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity — great for any of your outdoor plans which may include the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Boston. I hope to see you all there Sunday morning.

The nice weather from Sunday trickles into the start of the next work week with sunshine and low humidity for Monday. Our next front approaches the region Tuesday resulting in a few showers possible.

Also to note, as of earlier today, we have our 18th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, Tropical Storm Sam, located in the central Atlantic and will strengthen to a hurricane tomorrow, and up to a major hurricane (Cat. 3 or higher) later this weekend as it moves westward towards the northern Lesser Antilles.