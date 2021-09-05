Light scattered showers are around tonight through early Labor Day morning. The lingering showers will mainly be on the Cape & the Islands tomorrow morning. By 8-9 AM parts of Worcester County and southern New Hampshire will start to gradually clear. We continue to clear from west to east, with most locations seeing sun by lunch time. Showers end late in the morning on the Cape & the Islands and skies start to clear early in the afternoon.

It looks like it’ll be a decent beach day, as long as you don’t mind heading to the beach around lunch time. Highs reach into the upper 70s and low 80s. As a second push of dry air moves in late in the afternoon (after 4PM), there could be an isolated storm.

Tuesday has fantastic weather! Humidity is low, highs are in the mid and upper 70s and there will be plenty of sunshine. Wednesday could have an isolated storm in the evening, but the better chance of rain looks to be overnight. Skies are partly cloudy and it is a bit muggy with temperatures in the low 80s.

It will be a great weather day at Fenway tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds and warm temperatures. Tuesday’s evening game is also looking fantastic with comfortable conditions and a temperatures near 70º. There could be a few light showers Wednesday evening, but it is more likely that we see rain after the game.

The system that moves in Wednesday night lingers into Thursday. Expect a few showers, especially throughout the first part of the day with highs in the mid 70s. The week ends dry on Friday and it remains that way to kick off the weekend on Saturday.