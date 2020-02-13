Lingering Showers Move Out, Bitter Cold Moves In for Valentine’s Day

Winter’s bitter cold makes its swift return for Friday — just in time for your Valentine’s Day plans.

We just have a few lingering showers on this dreary Thursday, and most of these should be out of here by sunset. Drier conditions prevail overnight with some areas of patchy fog. A gradual clearing of the skies into early Friday, will give way to mainly clear skies to kick off Friday morning’s commute. This clearing also will bring the bitter cold temperatures from the northwest.

Just how cold will Friday be? Well temperatures in the morning start off in the upper 20s before taking a tumble into the afternoon and evening, back into the teens by dinner time, and that’s not even including the “wind chills”. The “feels like” temperature by dinner time will be in the lower teens, with some spots in the single digits with a gusty northwest wind.

The cold lingers into the first half of the weekend, but at least Saturday will not be nearly as windy. Saturday morning will feature some of the coldest air since last February, with lows into the single digits.

The second half of the weekend features slightly warmer conditions under mainly sun-filled skies, making Sunday the “pick of the weekend” for your outdoor plans.

We start off the following work week dry with highs into the low 40s, Tuesday a few showers in the afternoon, followed by windy conditions for the second half of the week.