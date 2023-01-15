As the coastal storm slowly departs New England, the snow will wind down gradually through early Monday.

Overnight, expect scattered snow showers and flurries to continue, but much lighter than earlier showers. Additional snowfall is expected between a coating to 1″ by morning.

After a brief break in the action early morning, a few more snow showers are expected to develop as colder, drier air pushes in from the northwest. An additional coating to 1″ of snow is possible before the storm wraps up in the afternoon.

In all, the highest snow totals should be around 4-5″ in southern Plymouth County and western Barnstable County. Most of the South Shore will see between 1-3″ of snow, with the Boston area and North Shore ending up with a coating to 2″.

Although warmer air is expected to melt all the snow on Tuesday, we could see more snow later this week. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates…