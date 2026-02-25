With a deep snowpack in place, we saw deep cold overnight as temps fell into the single digits for many. With snow sliding in from the west, we’ll track some slick roads developing during the morning commute. Most of the snow falls between 7am – Noon. Accumulations will be on the lower side, a coating to a couple inches, however, it’ll still be good enough to lower visibility at times and recoat the roads.



As snow tapers off, a southerly breeze pushes temps into the mid 30s to lower 40s this afternoon. Tomorrow will be seasonable, upper 30s. A storm to our south, slips south of us with just a little bit of light snow possible tomorrow night across the Cape/Islands.

Heading into the weekend, temps spike into the upper 40s Saturday, then fade back into the 30s Sunday with a gusty breeze. Frigid air comes back for Monday and Tuesday.

We’ll watch the potential of some more snow/mix in the Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. It’s not a coastal storm, so we would get a lot of wind from it.