Snow will continue to push through this evening and will wind down as snow showers overnight. A few of those snow showers will linger into tomorrow morning, including for your commute (if you have one tomorrow). Thankfully traffic volume will be a little less given the holiday. Those snow showers will linger through the mid morning, then clearing out for the midday and afternoon hours.

On the backside of tonight/tomorrow morning’s snow is the cold. And honestly the cold is the biggest impact of the 7 day forecast. We’ve had some cold this winter, but this week will be the coldest we have seen this winter. Our first shot of cold will arrive Tuesday. Highs will be stuck in the 20s with feels like temperatures closer to 10°.

And Tuesday’s cold is just the beginning, we have two shots of cold lined up in the next 7 days. The first comes Tuesday with highs in the 20s. The next comes this weekend where highs will likely be stuck in the teens!