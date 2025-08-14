Much like yesterday, a few storms and downpours are possible this afternoon and evening. And, much like yesterday, these storms will be isolated but it could rain pretty hard if you get underneath one of them. This is all thanks to the tropical humidity that is back for today. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with more clouds than the last few days, but it’s still a very muggy day.

The storm chances will be isolated, as mentioned. We saw the same thing yesterday, where most of us didn’t see a drop of rain, but the few that did saw torrential downpours that led to rain amounts measured in inches and some flooding. Today it’s the same thing, where most towns are dry, but if you see a storm, it could produce slow moving tropical downpours and the risk for some urban, poor-drainage flooding. Yesterday those storms favored our northern spots (southern New Hampshire, Merrimack Valley), but today they’ll favor eastern Massachusetts. Most likely the 95 corridor, south and east of there, but like you see on the radar image below, it’s possible back toward 495 as well.

These storms are firing on a cold front, and behind these storms and said front will be a wonderful air mass inbound for your Friday. Friday will feature sunny skies, temperatures about 80° and comfortable humidity. We’ll gradually warm over the weekend, but overall the weekend forecast looks great! Sunday will bring some evening storms, but they should hold off until close to sunset and leave most of your Sunday dry.