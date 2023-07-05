If you’ve been longing for that real summer like heat and humidity that has been lacking for so much of the summer so far, well this stretch of weather is for you! Many inland towns hit 90° today while an onshore breeze cooled the coast.

So for many of us, we’ll start the “heat wave tracker” for the first time this year as we’ll have the heat with us for the rest of the week.

But you know the saying — it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity! And we have that too! The muggy and tropical-like air will be back the next few days as the heat continues. The feels like temperatures tomorrow could climb as high as 96°. That has prompted the National Weather Service for southern New Hampshire to issue a heat advisory.

We’ll have similar days for Thursday and Friday with not only temperatures near 90° (cooler on the coast) but high humidity as well.

The beach will be the place to be the next couple of days and the beach conditions look great! Waves will only be about two feet tomorrow, the rip current risk is low, and water temperatures are now near 70°! Just don’t forget that sunscreen, UV index is at a 10 which is about as high as it gets in southern New England.

The next couple of days still have that very low chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm but it’s only a 10% chance. While not washouts, the risk of a few more storms will arrive as we head into the weekend.