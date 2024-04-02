While it turned out to be a fairly nice day yesterday, changes are ahead as the weather starts to go downhill later today. While much of the day is dry, I do expect some late afternoon sprinkles/light rain across parts of Southeast Mass and Worcester County. Highs range from near 50 inland to a chilly low to mid 40s at the coast, thanks to a cold ocean breeze. Patchy drizzle and light rain will continue tonight.

Tomorrow morning to midday, we’ll fill in the showers and start increasing the onshore wind. Initially, the main area of low pressure is well to our west, however, late tomorrow, into Thursday morning, a coastal low starts to develop just south of us. As that coastal low develops and takes over, the onshore winds really ramp up and precipitation becomes heavy at times late in the day, into tomorrow night. At that time, we’ll likely find some heavy sleet mixed in with the rain northwest of Boston.

Mixed precip goes to a heavy wet snow well north and west, especially across the higher terrain, and just north of the MA/NH border. It possible that some wet snow will even mix back in Thursday, all the way down near Boston or out through MetroWest. Although, accumulations would be limited. The highs risk of slick travel Wednesday night and Thursday will be near/northwest of 495.

The storm has some juice, so 1.5-2.5″ of rain is likely across much of the region as winds gusts 40-50mph+ at the coast Wednesday night, into Thursday. We’ll watch the potential of minor-moderate coastal flooding as those onshore winds are prolonged over a couple of days.

Unwinding the pattern is slow, as we’ll have a chill with scattered rain/snow showers Friday and Saturday. We’ll bounce back to near Sunday and perhaps head back into the 60s early next week.

Long range right now, it looks dry around the solar eclipse with partly to mostly sunny skies expected.