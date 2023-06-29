7Weather- You know we’ve been in a weather rut when it’s exciting to get some sun! We’ll get some more sun at times tomorrow. Looking at the holiday weekend, rain chances are low to start the weekend, but go up by the end of it.

Any isolated showers will wind down by sunset this evening. It’ll be partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog redeveloping tomorrow morning.

Low clouds will be quick to clear. We’ll see some sun. The daytime heating will create some clouds and bring the chance for isolated showers tomorrow afternoon. It’s about a twenty percent chance and mainly northwest of Boston. Otherwise it’s a mainly dry, warm and muggy day.

The muggy feel stays with us through the weekend. In fact, dew points, trend up. By Monday, it’ll be a more tropical feel.

This isn’t the best 4th of July weekend forecast. There will still be opportunities to grill or head to the beach. Here’s an overview of when we can expect showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black