7Weather- There will be lots of clouds around on Sunday and temperatures are cooler.

There is a warm front south of the area that gets stuck south of us. That’s all thanks to a high pressure system north of the area that blocks that front from getting to us. Not only does it block it, it also kicks in a northeast wind that keeps us cool.

Temperatures start in the low 40s in the morning and it is overcast. There could be some partial clearing throughout the afternoon with highs in the low and mid 50s inland and in the upper 40s along the coast. Wind is light again between 5-10mph.

Monday morning is mild in the upper 40s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s inland and in the low 50s along the coast. There will be a light east wind that becomes southeast in the afternoon.

Pollen count remains high so our allergy forecast it up to “severe” tomorrow and Monday. It drops just a little bit Tuesday and Wednesday with showers around Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday is not a washout. We’re looking at a few, on and off showers in the afternoon. There could be steadier rain around sunset and overnight. Expect a lingering, early morning shower Wednesday, and then skies gradually clear.