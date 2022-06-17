7Weather- This weekend will be much cooler with lots of clouds around.

Saturday starts with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s and it is partly to mostly cloudy. The rest of the day will have peeks of sun with highs hitting into the mid 60s at the coast and close to 70º for inland areas.

Expect a chilly breeze throughout the entire day. There could be a few sprinkles around dinner time.

It won’t be as nice as it has been at the U.S. Open tomorrow with a gusty wind in southern New England. Skies are mainly cloudy and temperatures reach into the upper 60s.

The forecast for Father’s Day… not great! The day starts cool in the low 50s and there will be drizzle throughout the morning. The system keeping the cool and cloudy weather around starts to move away from us mid-day, so drizzle should end around lunch time.

The afternoon looks mainly cloudy with highs getting stuck in the low and mid 60s. Once again, there will be a chilly breeze around.