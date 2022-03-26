7Weather- There will be lots of clouds on Sunday with mild highs, and then a cold blast of air drops us into the 30s to kick off the week.

Expect on and off showers this evening and throughout the first part of the night. Skies gradually clear and we’ll have some sunshine Sunday morning.

It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. Clouds move back into the area by lunch time and highs hit around this time in the upper 40s and low 50s. A cold front could spark up spotty showers after 4 PM.

Cold blast! Yup, Monday will feel like winter. The day starts in the mid and upper 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens. The entire day is mainly cloudy and there could be flurries early in the morning and then again in the afternoon.

It’s not as cold on Tuesday, but overall still chilly, especially with winds at 10-20mph, gusting up to 30mph. The upside… it’ll be mainly sunny.

There is less wind around on Wednesday with seasonable highs in the mid 40s. Skies are partly sunny. Thursday has a few afternoon showers and highs in the mid 50s.