Lots of Clouds Around, But Sunshine Returns By End of Week

7Weather- There were some breaks in the clouds today, but it looks like lots of clouds are around again tomorrow.

The system that brought us snow and rain Sunday night is still in control of our weather, and will continue to be until Wednesday afternoon.

The heavy precipitation associated with this system remains offshore, but the clouds remain in New England.

Tuesday starts with some peeks of sun inland, and then the rest of the day is mainly cloudy. There will will be on and off sprinkles/flurries along the coast, and highs are chilly in the low and mid 30s.

Bye, bye low pressure. This system finally pushes out late on Wednesday. The day starts cloudy, and then we gradually clear up as we get closer to sunset. It will be breezy at the coast, and temperatures are in the mid and upper 30s.

If you have been wanting to get all that salt off the car, Wednesday is a good day to wash it! That car wash will last you at least 5-6 days.

Boston’s first 5PM sunset is only 4 weeks from tomorrow! We gain about 50 minutes of daylight in the next 4 weeks. We go from a sunset at 4:26 PM tomorrow, to a sunset at 5:00 PM on February 2nd.

2021 started a bit unsettled, but now we’re looking at calm, dry weather to end the week, and into the weekend. Thursday and Friday are sunny with temperatures in the upper 30 to low 40s. This upcoming weekend looks chilly with a mix of sun and clouds.