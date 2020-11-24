Lots of Clouds Around, Showers for Thanksgiving

7Weather- Clouds move in tonight after a full day of sunshine today, and the gloomy skies are here to stay for the rest the week.

Temperatures will range from chilly in the low 40s in southern New Hampshire, to mild in the low 50s for Boston and southeast Massachusetts. The day is overcast with a few sprinkles possible around sunset.

A warm front lifts through the are on Thanksgiving Day, bringing in showers, and also giving us a big temperature range. It looks like the warm front might get stuck just north of the Pike, keeping areas north of that on the chilly side.

Showers move in after midnight Wednesday night, and are around throughout most of Thursday.

The heaviest, steadiest rain is around in the morning. This system is slow to clear, so most of us are still seeing rain around lunch time. The steadier showers look to push out around 2-3 PM, but it will still be a bit wet with spotty, light showers around. Overall, I’ll go with “meh” for the Thanksgiving forecast. Not terrible, but not great.

If you are waiting to put up Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving, Friday is looking good for that! It starts cloudy, and then we’ll see some sun later in the afternoon. Highs will be mild in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday is also looking fantastic in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies. Sunny skies are back Sunday, but it’s a bit cooler in the upper 40s.