7Weather- Tuesday will have lots of clouds and a few showers around for the day. Things clear up on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sun.

Rain fades away tonight after a line of rain moves through the region this evening. Temperatures don’t drop much and patchy fog develops.

Tuesday has lots of clouds and it remains cool in the 60s. Light showers likely develop in the afternoon and will be on and off through the rest of the day. Take the umbrella with you!

Wednesday is pretty nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Another round of showers arrives Thursday as a cold front approaches the region. Highs make it into the low 70s.

This cold front is pretty strong and will block Fiona from getting to the continental US. Friday is the first full day of fall and it will feel like it with a chilly breeze and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

