Clouds win the battle over the next couple of days as temperatures hold a bit below average and rain showers are part of the mix. Rain showers today are most numerous south of the Mass Pike, but even a few showers can’t be ruled out north of the Pike this afternoon.

Tomorrow, other than a spot shower, expect plenty more dry hours than wet. Highs tomorrow are once again coolest at the coast.

Soaking rains are still likely late Thursday-Friday AM before we dry it out over the weekend.