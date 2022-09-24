7Weather- Clouds increase throughout Sunday and showers arrive late in the afternoon.

Sunday starts partly sunny and then it becomes mainly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be chilly in the morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s and then we jump into the low 70s in the afternoon.

It will be chilly to cool for the Making Strides walk/run. Temperatures start in the low 50s and then we get into the upper 50s by 10AM.

The Patriots game is mainly dry and mild. It’ll be partly cloudy and in the 60s for tailgating and then in the low 70s for kick off.

There could be a spot shower by the end of the game, but it looks like a few showers push in after the game.

Monday has a mix of clouds of sun with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday is mainly sunny and seasonable in the low 70s. Wind picks up a bit in the afternoon.