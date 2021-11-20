We hit low temperatures just after midnight tonight into the low and mid 30s, and we move up into the low and mid 40s by 8AM. It is mostly cloudy in the morning and then we could see some clearing into the early afternoon. Highs reach into the low and mid 50s.

Skies are back to being mostly cloudy as we approach sunset. Showers push in ahead of a cold front after 9 PM and they will be on and off throughout the night.

Expect rain for the Monday morning commute and maybe even a few downpours. Showers will be steady in the morning, and then rain starts to taper off in the early afternoon. The wet weather ends, but the clouds will stick around the rest of the daylight hours. Most areas will receive about 0.25″ of rain.

Temperatures start in the mid 50s in the morning. They dip down into the low 50s by lunch time and then they quickly fall into the 30s and 40s by 5PM.

Chilly air is back on Tuesday with highs between 36-41º. A chilly breeze will make it feel like the low 20s in the morning. Wind chills in the afternoon will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. The day starts partly sunny and then skies become mainly sunny in the afternoon.

Wednesday’s highs are still below average in the low 40s. Travel in New England is looking great with dry, quiet weather. Thanksgiving has seasonable temperatures in the low 50s and skies are mainly sunny.