Lots Of Clouds To Start The Week With Mild Highs

7Weather- Some might see bright blue skies the next two days, others will be completely overcast as a low pressure system stalls offshore.

Monday morning will be cool with temperatures in the low 40s. The best chance to see sunshine will be for central Massachusetts, and right along 1-495. The closer you are the coast, the more likely it is that you will see overcast skies.

It will be breezy, and patchy could develop in the morning, and then again in the evening. Highs reach into the low and mid 50s.

Layers are a good idea for the Red Sox game on Monday. A hoodie with a light rain jacket on top will likely work. It will be close to 50º at first pitch with a breezy northwest wind. There is a slight chance that drizzle develops throughout the game.

That same system is around on Tuesday, just swirling offshore. I think we all will be mainly cloudy with drizzle possible once again.

It won’t be as breezy, and highs are in the mid 50s inland, and in the upper 40s along the coast.

There won’t be any significant rain in the next several days, so our allergy forecast is “high” for the week.

That system finally moves away on Wednesday. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the upper 50s inland, and bit cooler along the coast.

Thursday and Friday are partly sunny with highs in the low 60s inland. An onshore breeze will keep the coast in the 50s.