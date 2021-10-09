We’ll keep skies mainly cloudy tomorrow and we could see wet weather in the afternoon. The day starts dry, cloudy and with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some moisture starts to move in throughout the early afternoon with spotty showers around.

It won’t be a washout for the Red Sox game and we won’t see heavy rain, but there could be patchy drizzle. The better chance of this will be throughout the first part of the game. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 60s at Fenway.

Marathon Monday will have lot of clouds and drizzle in the morning, and then skies gradually clear in the afternoon. Temperatures start in the mid 50s to low 60s, and then we get into the mid and upper 60s in the afternoon. Overall, it’s looking like a decent day for the Boston Marathon.

The rest of the week is looking great after we get rid of the clouds and the drizzle on Monday. Tuesday – Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low and mid 70s.