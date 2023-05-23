Sure, it was a bit of a cool breeze out there yesterday, especially at the coast, but the overall day turned out nice with highs near 60 at the coast, mid 60s for MetroWest and near 70 deep inland. Today, we’ll step it up another notch from those levels, despite the chilly start this morning as temps kick off the day in the 30s and 40s.



A bit of smoke and haze will be in the sky to mix with a few afternoon cumulus clouds today, but enough sun still gets through to push temps in the upper 60s to low 70s inland. Along the immediate coast, it’ll be cooler again with an onshore breeze and temps near 60.

Tomorrow looks mild with highs in the 70s to near 80. Although with a south wind, it’ll be cooler across Cape Cod and Cape Ann as temps there run in the 60s. Most of the day is dry, but between 5-9pm, I expect some scattered showers and storms to rumble on through. The best chance for a thunderstorm will be around 5pm across northern Worcester County and Southwestern NH. Inside 495, showers move in between 6-9pm, but lose intensity heading east. Most of the rain dries up by 9pm and likely doesn’t ever make it to Southeast Mass. Those showers are ahead and along a cold front that moves through.

The other side of the cold front provides us with chillier air again Thursday before the numbers bounce back up heading into the weekend.



Memorial Day Weekend:

Still playing the forecast optimistically as an area of high pressure suppresses a coastal storm south of us. While it’ll provide the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas with some nasty weekend weather, most of the moisture should stay to our south. Temps look fairly warm too, 70s to low 80s. We’ll still keep an eye on if any of the showers drift far enough north late in the weekend to give us any wet weather, but as of now, the forecast is looking pretty good.