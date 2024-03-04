After looking at the 7-day forecast, I’m with ya, Homer!

Granted, in Homer’s situation, he is brushing snow off his shoulders and we don’t have snow in the forecast but we certainly have an unsettled stretch of weather in front of us. The first in a series of rainstorms will affect us on Tuesday. Thankfully, it won’t be a powerhouse storm but it will produce scattered showers through the day and continue into the night. Most towns will pick up less than 1″ of rain. Not much wind but a cool/raw feel to the day.

On Wednesday, we are in-between storms so despite mostly cloudy skies, the day should be dry and it will be warm with afternoon temps in the low 60s! more rain arrives Wednesday evening as storm #2 approaches. This storm will have more water with it than Tuesday’s storm.

The storm is slow to depart so plan on a rainy, breezy Thursday. By the time that storm does move out, 1-3″ is likely with the heaviest rain focused across SE MA…

A soaker! We get a break on Friday with a mix of sun & clouds. Seasonable temps with afternoon highs into the 40s. Enjoy because yet another rainstorm affects the region for much of the upcoming weekend…

More on that storm later this week.

~JR