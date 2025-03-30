After a day filled with clouds and drizzle, more of the same is on the way for Sunday.

Overnight tonight rain may return to the area, but the drizzle is not expected to stop.

Some locations could also see ice from freezing drizzle, especially in Worcester and NW Middlesex counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for these areas, and continues until 11am Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon temperatures will increase a bit, taking away the freezing drizzle threat, but the unsettled weather will continue.

Although the drizzle may stop late Sunday, more showers arrive Monday, with a cold front finally clearing things out Monday afternoon and evening.