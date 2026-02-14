Happy Valentine’s Day! I think you’ll lOoOoOove this forecast. Okay, maybe the “L” word is a little strong. But I hope you’ll at least find this forecast to be pleasant!

We start with temperatures in the 20s this morning, along with clouds and a flurry or two, thanks to a weak area of low pressure cruising through New England.

We’ll see more sunshine in the afternoon, and highs will get a boost into the upper 30s. A few spots could even reach 40! On top of that, winds stay light. Overall? It’s a nice, average February day here in the Bay State– comfortable if you’re heading out for lunch with your boo.

If you’re heading to dinner, I suggest a layer, or some more winter gear at least. After the sun sets (5:15 PM), temperatures fall back into the teens and 20s– a chilly, but calm night overall.

Sunday is shaping up to be a nice day as well! We’ll be cooler, with highs only in the low to mid 30s, but we’ll be mostly sunny with light winds too. Not a bad day to be out and about!

Monday is a little trickier. We’ve been keeping an eye on a storm that, at this point, is mainly going to scoot to our south. I say “mainly” because right now it does look like this storm will bring a few snow showers to towns south of the Mass Pike. Those areas could see a coating to an inch of snow by Monday evening. Towns north of the pike will see a flurry, or a snow shower or two. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

If you’re heading to the mountains for the long weekend, you’ve picked a good stretch! We could see a snow shower today and a brief snow shower Monday, but a mix of sun & clouds otherwise, with temperatures in the 20s and light winds. Great conditions for snow sports… or even just for a cozy weekend away!

After the long weekend comes to an end, things get milder but also more unsettled. Tuesday is arguably the nicest day of the week. It’ll be breezy but mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. Not too shabby!

Highs are back to the upper 30s Wednesday, but this is where the unsettled pattern kicks in. Between Wednesday evening and next Saturday morning, we have a few small-but-punchy storms that could lead to on-and-off precipitation (rain, a wintry mix, and snow showers are all possible with this series of storms). That’ll be the next stretch to watch!